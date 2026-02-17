Delhi zoo to launch single-day animal adoptions from March

New Delhi: The National Zoological Park here will allow people to celebrate birthdays, wedding anniversaries and other special occasions by adopting an animal for a day, with charges ranging from Rs 500 for a small animal to Rs 50,000 for a tiger.

Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar said the proposal for short-term animal adoptions is likely to receive approval by the end of this month, and it will be launched in March. A day-long adoption cost has been decided based on the annual adoption rate of each animal, he said.

"If an animal has an annual adoption cost of Rs 50,000, the charge for adopting it for a day would be around Rs 500," Kumar said. According to the revised rates, a spotted deer, which has an annual adoption cost of Rs 18,000, can be adopted for a day for Rs 500. A sloth bear, with an annual adoption rate of Rs 45,000, will also be available for day-long adoption at Rs 500, he said. The annual adoption rate for a tiger is Rs 6 lakh, and its day-long adoption will cost around Rs 50,000, Kumar added. He further said that the zoo is introducing short-term and online adoption options to make the scheme more accessible, especially for those who may not be able to commit to adopting an animal for a full year.

The initiative is also expected to help boost visitor footfall and generate additional revenue, he said. Under the scheme, adopters will bear costs fixed by the zoo, which will be used towards the animal's food and daily care. Depending on the package chosen, adopters will also receive certificates and photographs as a keepsake.

The zoo hopes that the introduction of short-term and affordable adoption options will encourage more individuals to participate and help strengthen public engagement with wildlife conservation, he said.