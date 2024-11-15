Delhi's Air Quality Hits "Severe" Levels: Key Updates

On Friday, November 15, Delhi’s air quality plummeted into the "severe" category, with a thick layer of smog engulfing much of the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

The hazardous air quality led the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to activate Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), aiming to curb the dangerous pollution levels.

Here are the key developments:

1. Areas like Anand Vihar (441), Bawana (455), and Jahangirpuri (458) saw AQI levels above 400, signaling hazardous air quality.

2. The CAQM banned the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles across Delhi and neighboring NCR areas, including Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Noida. Those who violate this rule will face a hefty ₹20,000 fine.

3. Due to the high pollution levels, Delhi's government suspended physical classes for primary school students, with online classes continuing for the time being.

4. To accommodate the surge in demand, the Delhi Metro added 20 extra trips during weekdays, in addition to the 40 already running as part of GRAP-II.

5. Electric vehicles (EVs), CNG-powered vehicles, and BS-VI diesel buses are still allowed to ply in the NCR, while stricter regulations apply to dust-intensive construction activities.

6. As of 4 PM, Delhi's AQI stood at 424, slightly up from 418 the day before, with 27 out of 39 monitoring stations recording air quality in the "severe" range.

7. The deteriorating pollution levels triggered a political storm. The BJP called for Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai's resignation, blaming the Delhi government for the crisis. Rai, in turn, pointed fingers at neighboring states for their lack of action.

8. The GRAP system has four stages based on AQI levels: Stage I for "poor," Stage II for "very poor," Stage III for "severe," and Stage IV for "severe plus." Delhi crossed into Stage III on Wednesday.

9. Vehicular emissions (accounting for 12.2% of total pollution) and stubble burning remain two of the biggest contributors to the city's pollution. On Thursday alone, satellite data revealed 202 farm fires in Uttar Pradesh, along with smaller incidents in Punjab and Haryana.

10. While restrictions on construction and vehicular emissions aim to control pollution, stubble burning continues to be a major challenge. Despite the regulations, it remains a significant source of Delhi's deteriorating air quality.

This ongoing pollution crisis highlights the urgent need for comprehensive and sustained action to tackle air quality in Delhi and the surrounding regions.



