Delhi's Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum Will Empower Children: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: The Delhi government's Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) aims to empower children to harness their talents and fulfil their dreams, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. Mr Sisodia was speaking at one of the Live Entrepreneurship Interactions under EMC.

"We began the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum for children in 9th-12th grades to build an entrepreneurial acumen in children. One of the most important components under EMC is the Seed Money Project for students in 11th-12th grades," Mr Sisodia was quoted as saying in a statement.

"The Seed Money project will kickstart the journey of our children, help in developing their business acumen and make them young entrepreneurs contributing to the nation. It aims to empower children to harness their talents and fulfil their dreams," the education minister said.

The virtual session also saw Ritesh Agarwal, founder of OYO rooms, interacting with Delhi government school students. Sharing his journey of setting up the hotel chain, Mr Agarwal said, "I started early and knew that I wanted to do something of my own. I started early by identifying the problem and looked at solutions that were hands-on and scalable. Hardwork and perseverance is really the only way to establish something and I knew I had to keep on trying."

Ritesh Agarwal also shared some tips on entrepreneurship with students.

"The most important consideration while starting something new is to recognise that problem-solving can only be done involving the people around you, your stakeholders and community.

"Finally, I would tell all children to persevere, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, just keep on digging, take every opportunity possible and make the most of it. Highs and lows will always be there, remember why you started what you did," Mr Agarwal said.

The Live Entrepreneurship Interaction under the Delhi government's Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum aims to bring entrepreneurs from diverse sectors to interact with Delhi government schoolchildren and share their challenges and milestones while setting up new businesses.