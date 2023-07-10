Live
Delhites wake up to Plesant Monday morning.
Highlights
New Delhi: After being lashed with heavy rains on Satruday and Sunday making life miserable for the people in the NCR region, it was a relief for the citizens on Monday to wake to a pleasant Monday morning.
The minimum temperature settling at 25.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 95 per cent.
The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsiusfor Monday.
