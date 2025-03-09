Denied wheelchair, 82-yr-old woman lands in ICU

New Delhi: Even as the world celebrates International Women’s Day, an 82-year-old woman who was allegedly denied a wheelchair by Air India officials at the Delhi airport suffered a fall and is currently under observation in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Bengaluru hospital.

The woman Raj Pasricha, the widow of a Lieutenant General, on her way to Bengaluru, suffered a fall after walking for a long distance at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, as the airline failed to provide her with a wheelchair that was pre-booked. Taking to social media platform X, Parul Kanwar, the granddaughter posted that her grandmother “has been in the ICU for two days and the left side of her body is losing strength”.

“I post this because I have no choice and because it infuriates me that there is such little value for human life and wellbeing. Air India, you treated my grandmother so poorly, and with such little regard.”