Dense to very dense fog to prevail over UP, Bihar for next 2 days: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that dense to very dense fog and cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to continue over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the next two days, and improve gradually thereafter.

In its daily bulletin, the weather forecast agency, said that minimum temperatures are in the range of 4-6 degree Celsius over many parts of plains of Uttarakhand, Punjab, in the range of 6-8 degrees Celisus over many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and north Rajasthan and they are in the range of 8-10 degree Celisus over many parts of central Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh.

"These are below normal by 3-5 degree Celsius over many parts of plains of Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, West Bihar and north Chhattisgarh. Today, the lowest minimum temperature of 3.1 degree Celisus was reported at Hisar (Haryana)," said the IMD.

The IMD said that a fresh 'western disturbance' is likely to affect western Himalayan Region from Sunday and another western disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of Northwest India from January 31.

"Under the influence of these systems, light isolated rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during next two days and moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall during subsequent three-four days," said the IMD.

The IMD said that isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad on Sunday and January 31.

The IMD also predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions very likely to prevail for a few hours in night/morning over many parts of east Uttar Pradesh, over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Sunday and dense fog in isolated pockets over the region thereafter for subsequent three days.

"Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to continue in some parts of Bihar on Saturday and Sunday and cold day conditions thereafter for subsequent three days. Cold day to severe cold day conditions are also very likely to continue in some parts of East Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and cold day conditions in isolated pockets on Sunday,” said the IMD.