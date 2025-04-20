  • Menu
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visits Dharmasthala

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visits Dharmasthala
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday visited Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple. He was accompanied by the district Congress leaders. DK...

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday visited Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple. He was accompanied by the district Congress leaders.

DK Shivakumar had a darshan of the presiding deity of the temple assisted by the temple authorities and the Heggade family. He offered poojas to lord Manjunatha and later met Dharmadhikari of ShriKshetra Dharmasthala Dr. D Veerendra Heggade and sought blessings from him. They both later met at the latter's residence and exchanged views. (eom)

