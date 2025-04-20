Live
- PM Modi to address bureaucrats on National Civil Services Day tomorrow
- Two arrested after seizure of gelatine sticks in Andhra Pradesh
- Nairobi girl dragged away, killed by lion
- Former K’taka DGP found murdered at his residence in Bengaluru
- PM Modi attends celebration of every cultural milestone: Assam CM
- People in Punjab now look to PM Modi for development, says Haryana CM
- IPL 2025: 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre to debut for CSK as MI opt to bowl first
- Odisha: Rape-accused shoots self to implicate victim’s family members in false case
- Private, Govt investment plans in January-March surged to record Rs 18.9 lakh crore
- With 11,000 installations per month, UP govt sets goal to install 8 lakh solar rooftop plants by March 2027
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visits Dharmasthala
Highlights
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday visited Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple. He was accompanied by the district Congress leaders.
DK Shivakumar had a darshan of the presiding deity of the temple assisted by the temple authorities and the Heggade family. He offered poojas to lord Manjunatha and later met Dharmadhikari of ShriKshetra Dharmasthala Dr. D Veerendra Heggade and sought blessings from him. They both later met at the latter's residence and exchanged views. (eom)
