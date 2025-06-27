Devastating Flash Floods Strike Himachal Pradesh: 2 Dead, 20 Missing

Catastrophic weather conditions have unleashed deadly cloudbursts and flash floods across Himachal Pradesh, resulting in two confirmed fatalities and approximately 20 people feared missing as rescue operations continue under challenging circumstances on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

The tragedy unfolded in Kangra district where two bodies were retrieved from the Manuni Khad, while around 15-20 workers stationed at a labor camp near the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric project site are believed to have been swept away by surging floodwaters. The construction work had been halted due to inclement weather, leaving workers resting in temporary accommodation when torrential waters from the Manuni Khad and adjacent drainage channels suddenly diverted toward their settlement.

Emergency response teams comprising the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local administrative officials, gram panchayat representatives, and revenue department personnel have mobilized to the affected area to conduct intensive search and rescue missions. Some local project workers have been confirmed safe, according to official reports. Dharamsala's BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma confirmed through social media that approximately 20 workers were caught in the devastating incident.

Kullu district has also experienced severe disruption with three separate cloudburst events reported from Jeeva Nallah, Rehla Bihal in Sainj, and Shilagarh in the Gadsa region. Three individuals attempting to salvage personal belongings from their homes in Rehla Bihal were swept away by floodwaters and remain missing. The extreme weather has damaged numerous residential structures, educational facilities, commercial establishments, connecting roadways, and smaller bridges throughout the affected areas.

The Manali-Chandigarh National Highway sustained partial damage near Manali as the swollen Beas River eroded sections of the roadway, though vehicular movement continues despite the hazardous conditions. Dramatic footage from various locations in Kullu district captures the extent of destruction, including vehicles floating helplessly in muddy torrents.

In the Banjar subdivision, flooding completely destroyed a bridge in the Hornagad area while floodwaters invaded a government school compound, simultaneously damaging agricultural land and livestock shelters. Banjar MLA Surinder Shauri reported receiving multiple distress calls regarding extensive damage in Sainj, Tirthan, and Gadsa areas, urging residents to maintain safe distances from rivers and drainage channels.

Water levels in major rivers including the Beas and Sutlej have risen significantly, prompting additional safety concerns. Lahaul-Spiti police confirmed that the Kaza to Samdoh route has been blocked at multiple points due to landslides, falling debris, and overflowing drainage systems, severely hampering transportation and rescue efforts.

Meteorological data reveals exceptionally heavy precipitation across the state, with Palampur recording 145.5 millimeters of rainfall since Tuesday evening. Other significantly affected areas include Jogindernagar with 113 millimeters, Nahan at 99.8 millimeters, Baijnath receiving 85 millimeters, and Poanta Sahib measuring 58.4 millimeters. Additional substantial rainfall was recorded in Gohar, Dharamsala, Jatton Barrage, Kangra, Narkanda, and several other locations.

Severe thunderstorms struck Sundernagar and Kangra while powerful winds reaching speeds of 56 kilometers per hour battered Tabo. Temperature variations across the state ranged dramatically, with Kukumseri in Lahaul-Spiti recording the lowest temperature at 13.1 degrees Celsius, contrasting sharply with Una's peak temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department has issued critical warnings regarding low to moderate flash flood risks affecting five districts—Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur—extending through Thursday evening. An orange alert for heavy rainfall at isolated locations across four to seven districts remains in effect for the next four days until June 29, indicating continued dangerous weather conditions and potential for additional flooding incidents.