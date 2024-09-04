DGCA, IndiGo conduct validation flight of new navigation tech at Kathmandu airport

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday said it has successfully conducted a validation flight of the Required Navigation Performance with Authorisation Required (RNP AR) procedure at the Kathmandu airport which involved an IndiGo aircraft.

The RNP AR approach, which is a new navigation technology, offers several advantages, including enhanced safety through greater precision accuracy and more stabilised approach.

“Indigo successfully conducted its first flight utilising the RNP AR approach on an A320 aircraft. An all-women inspectors’ team from DGCA and Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal were on board to oversee the validation flight,” said the aviation regulator.

The RNP AR approach reduces operational inefficiencies, such as the need for multiple step-downs in non-precision approaches, and lowers the landing minima.

Pilots must undergo specialised simulator training to operate and conduct RNP AR approaches, and the aircraft must be properly equipped and capable of executing this advanced approach.

According to the DGCA, the key benefits include increased safety in complex environments, enhanced operational efficiency, lower fuel burn and reduced carbon footprint and financial savings through minimised crew and flight time losses.

“This approval underlines DGCA's commitment to advancing aviation safety standards and operational excellence, ensuring safer and more efficient flights at one of the world's most demanding critical airports,” said the DGCA.

