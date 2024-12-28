Live
Just In
DGCA suspends two directors of Akasa Air
Mumbai: Aviation safety regulator DGCA on Friday ordered the suspension of director of operations and director of training at Akasa Air for six months for alleged lapses in pilots' training.
The two senior executives of the airline, in which the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala family holds stakes, have "failed" to ensure "compliances" with the civil aviation requirements, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in its two separate orders of December 27.
The suspension of the Akasa Air director of operations and director of training came after the DGCA found the replies to the show-cause notices issued to them on October 15 and October 30, respectively, as "unsatisfactory".
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, in its orders, also advised the airline to nominate "suitable" candidates for the two positions. Akasa Air in a statement said, "Akasa Air is in receipt of an order from the DGCA dated 27th December 2024."