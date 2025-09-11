Live
DGHS: Physiotherapists Cannot Use “Dr.” – Know the Legal Rules
DGHS says physiotherapists cannot use the “Dr.” title. Only registered medical doctors can. Learn the rules, legal warnings, and safe alternatives for physiotherapists.
The DGHS has said that physiotherapists should not use the title “Dr.” because they are not medical doctors.
In a letter dated September 9, DGHS head Dr. Sunita Sharma said using “Dr.” can confuse patients and is against the law.
Physiotherapists should only treat patients referred by doctors. They cannot diagnose illnesses, and incorrect treatment may harm patients.
Courts and medical councils have previously banned physiotherapists from using “Dr.”
Earlier, the NCAHP allowed physiotherapists to use “Dr.” as a prefix and “PT” as a suffix under the 2025 Physiotherapy Curriculum.
The DGHS clarified that only registered medical doctors in Modern Medicine, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, or Unani can use “Dr.” Others, including paramedical staff, cannot use it.
Anyone who breaks this rule may face legal action. DGHS suggested using another respectful title for physiotherapists instead of “Dr.”