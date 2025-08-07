Dharmasthala forest site under scrutiny again in mass grave inquiry

Dharmasthala: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the mass grave allegations in Dharmasthala revisited a forested location on Wednesday, acting on new directions from the primary complainant in the case. The visit comes amid heightened attention over the discovery of skeletal remains at an earlier site.

Although heavy machinery and surveillance equipment were brought to the site near the Netravati bathing ghat, no physical excavation was conducted on Wednesday. Authorities said Spot No. 13, already marked out for future exploration, remains barricaded and under watch.

The complainant—who has served as a sanitation worker in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014—accompanied the SIT to the newly designated Spot 11A. He has alleged that numerous bodies were buried clandestinely during his years of service, including women and minors. Some bodies, he claimed, bore evidence of sexual violence. His testimony has been recorded before a magistrate.

According to sources, the fresh lead came from the complainant during questioning earlier this week. SIT officer Jitendra Kumar Dayama led the team to the site, which lies close to where skeletal remains were unearthed last week.

Multiple SIT sub-units continue parallel operations in the region. The Karnataka government had constituted the SIT following the seriousness of the charges, which include murder, sexual assault, and large-scale cover-ups.

The SIT is expected to work closely with forensic experts to conduct scientific surveys and ground-penetrating tests at the new location. Meanwhile, official statements on Wednesday’s visit were limited, with sources indicating that the area is now under detailed observation. Local gram panchayat records are also being examined by the SIT as part of

cross-verification efforts.