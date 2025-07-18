Dhenkanal Collector visits remote villages

Dhenkanal: District Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay visited the remote Ekul- Sekul, Kote and other nearby villages in tribal-dominated Kankadahada block. The administration has launched a drive to expedite development works and welfare measures in these remote areas on the borders of Dhenkanal-Keonjhar-Jajpur districts, 75 km away from district headquarters.

Upadhyay went through the forest streams amid heavy rain and sometimes barefoot accompanied by his field staffers. The Collector first reached Ekul-Sekul villages and interacted with the villagers. He sought to know from them whether they are benefiting from welfare schemes such as free rice, old age pension and financial assistance for the elderly. The people apprised him of the difficulties in getting rice during rainy season because of lack of bridge. The Juangs, who are primitive tribal group, sought immediate construction of bridge. The Centre has declared Kankadahada an aspirational block.

Upadhyay met a Class VIII girl student Rajni Dehury, who dropped out of school as her parents Braja Dehury and Nima Dehury are suffering from paralysis. The Collector ensured that the couple are provided treatment and also their two children are given all facilities for pursuing higher education.

Later, Upadhyay said a bridge will be constructed soon near Ekul-Sekul villages. He said action has been taken against field staffers who have been found negligent in doing duties. The Collector also visited Kasturba Gandhi residential girls school.