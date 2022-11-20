Dhenkanal girl sells tea to make her IAS dream a reality

  • Menu
Highlights

Dhenkanal: For all those who pass through Dhenkanal Collectorate, 19-year-old Subhalaxmi Parida is a familiar face as she sells them tea. But more than selling tea, Subhalaxmi, a Plus Three Arts student in Dhenkanal Evening College, is an inspiration for many as she pursues her goal to become an IAS officer.

Subhalaxmi is selling tea with a special flavour. The tea is a mix of rose petals, ginger, cinnamon, tea masala and other spices. Her tea stall on the roadside attracts many tea lovers. To make a difference, she sells organic tea.

"Every work is good work if it serves genuine purpose," she said. "I am an IAS aspirant. By selling tea, I will help my brother pursue higher studies as well as prepare myself for IAS examination. I am concentrating on studies and managing to find time to sell special tea," Subhalaxmi said. Her father is a daily wage labourer and mother housewife . They have no objection to their daughter's venture who wants to manage family and pursue higher studies. "We like her tea," said tea lovers Rama Krishna Sahu and Ratan Nair.

