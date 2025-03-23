Dibrugarh- Assam's second capital: Government promoting Virasat and Vikas, says CM

While the state government has been promoting Dibrugarh as the second capital of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that it was the administration’s effort in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Vikas and Virasat.

Reacting to the government's decision to build a Chief Minister Secretariat in Dibrugarh, Sarma said, “Some of you may ask why Dibrugarh? The reason lies in our guiding governance principles of strengthening our Virasat and Vikas. Dibrugarh, an important trading centre throughout history, was once the pillar of industrialisation in India. It was one of the earliest cities to get a train connection and its bustling port made it a major hub of tea, timber, oil and coal trade.”

The Chief Minister on Sunday concluded his three-day visit to Dibrugarh.

Taking to X handle, he wrote, “I am returning from Dibrugarh after a fruitful three-day stay. This visit is part of our sustained efforts to bring the government and administration closer to Dibrugarh, and the people living in this region. To achieve this, we have already initiated several measures which include operationalising the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, starting work on the Assam Assembly campus and taking steps towards establishing the city as the second capital of Assam.”

Taking an indirect jibe at the previous Congress governments, the CM mentioned that Dibrugarh had lost its glory over the last few decades. Sarama wrote on X, “Unfortunately, over decades the city lost its glory. That stops now. Our government is working on a comprehensive plan -- involving all stakeholders -- to reclaim Dibrugarh’s glorious past and rebuild this beautiful city as a major economic and cultural hub of Eastern India.”

“During my visit, I met over 60 organisations, disposed of 29 e-files, answered 18 Assembly questions, approved 109 letters and held a thorough review of over 500 ongoing projects worth Rs 3500 crore in the Assembly constituencies of Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Dhakuakhana and Demow,” he said.

“I wrote to the Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Union Ministers bringing matters of urgent attention to their notice. The review meetings brought a whole-of-government approach to expedite constructions of roads, flyovers, highways, government buildings, embankments, power stations, hospitals, schools, sporting and cultural facilities in the region,” the CM added.

Sarma argued that the government has been working towards the betterment of ease of living in Assam. He posted, “Overall, we are making exceptional steps to enhance the Ease of Living for every household in these areas. The eventual outcome of these extensive meetings will ensure every family has access to good homes, roads, power, school and healthcare.”

The Chief Minister said, “Specifically, for Dibrugarh, I also chaired a comprehensive meeting to mitigate the problems of urban flooding. I am happy to share that we are making excellent progress on desilting existing drains, construction of new drains and procurement of dewatering pumps and mini super suckers.”