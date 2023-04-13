'Different India' now capable of meeting security challenges: Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday said that forces troubling India for long are now aware that this is a "different India", which is capable of giving them a befitting reply and can combat the national security challenges.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Uganda, Jaishankar said that now people see the country in a new light, as it is willing to stand up and meet challenges posed to it like in Uri and Balakot.

The External Affairs Minister, who is currently on a tour of Uganda and Mozambique, also referred to challenges faced at areas bordering China, saying that for the past three years, the South Asian nation has been violating agreements and deploying its troops in forward areas, referring to Doklam and Galwan stand-offs between the two nations.

However, the Indian Army has now complete support of the government as they are better equipped to tackle military challenges, Jaishankar said.

At the same time, he admitted that lots of work needs to be done for developing infrastructure in areas bordering China, something which was neglected in the past.

Jaishankar's comments come at a time when massive Chinese build-up has been witnessed near Doklam region.

He further said that today India cannot be dictated to by other nations, regarding from whom it should buy crude oil.

India will do anything to safeguard the interest of its citizens, he added.

For the past several months, India has been buying discounted oil from Russia, despite restrictions imposed on that country by the European Union owing to its invasion of Ukraine last year.