Dignity of women lost under ‘Taliban’ regime of Trinamool in Bengal: Tripura CM

Agartala:



“Today, the dignity of women is completely lost under the Taliban regime of Trinamool in West Bengal,” Tripura Chief Minister wrote on X.

He added that today every village in West Bengal has become another Sandeshkhali.

“Such diabolical torture of women by the notorious Trinamool-sponsored miscreant Tajemul in broad daylight under the rule of a woman Chief Minister is absolutely unacceptable,” the Chief Minister said.

He strongly condemned the incident and demanded strict punishment for the culprits.

BJP Spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said that atrocities on the people especially on the women which are taking place almost every day in Bengal do not take place anywhere in the world.

“If the people could have cast their votes freely in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Bengal, the result would happen otherwise,” Bhattacharjee, who was in Bengal during the parliamentary polls, told the media persons.

He alleged that the Trinamool workers openly tortured the women across the state while the police has remained a mute spectator.

Earlier, a video had gone viral in which JCB was seen beating up a couple mercilessly at a Kangaroo Court in the open streets at Chopra block in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

Locals claimed that the victim woman was summoned by JCB over allegations that she was in an extra-marital relationship.

The youth, with whom the victim woman has been accused of having a relation, was also mercilessly beaten up by JCB at the same Kangaroo Court.

However, the main accused in the incident was arrested by police on late Sunday evening.

Police officials said that he was arrested from Chopra and brought to the Islampur police station.

Trinamool Congress District President Kanhaiyalal Agarwal has called the incident unfortunate.

CPI-M State Secretary Mohammed Salim has alleged that ruling activists torturing people has become a trend in West Bengal.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha member and state Spokesman Samik Bhattacharya said that the Chopra beating incident is not new for the people of West Bengal.