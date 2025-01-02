Diljit faces legal action over concert songs

Ludhiana: Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh’s highly anticipated New Year’s Eve concert in Ludhiana was marred by legal controversy following a complaint filed by Punditrao Dharenavar, an assistant professor from Chandigarh.

The complaint prompted the Deputy Director of the Women and Child Department, Government of Punjab, to issue a formal notice to Ludhiana’s District Commissioner, urging them to prevent the singer from performing certain songs during his live show on December 31, 2024.

The notice, which was addressed to the local authorities in Ludhiana, specifically calls for a ban on songs that have been accused of promoting alcohol, such as ‘Patiala Pegg’, ‘5 Tara Theke’, and ‘Case (Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya)’, even if modified with altered lyrics.

The complaint references prior warnings issued to Diljit Dosanjh by various commissions, where he was advised against performing these controversial tracks.

Despite these advisories, the singer has allegedly continued to perform them with slight alterations to the lyrics. Panditrao Dharenavar, who filed the complaint, expressed strong concerns over the im-pact of such songs, particularly on young audiences, especially when underage children are in the audience.

Further complicating the situation, Dharenavar cited a ruling from the Punjab and Haryana high court, which in 2019 directed the police to ensure that no songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or vio-lence are played at public events, including live concerts.

According to the court’s decision, songs that glorify substances like alcohol or drugs have a detri-mental impact on impressionable children.