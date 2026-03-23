Discourse focused on inclusive citizenship

Berhampur: Setagainst an atmosphere of academic grace, the Fifth Satya Sharada Memorial Lecture at Berhampur University was a luminous exchange of ideas, featuring a captivating keynote address by Prof Ashok Acharya.

A distinguished Professor of Political Science at the University of Delhi, Prof Acharya delivered a deeply reflective and thought-provoking discourse on “Citizenship in a Diverse Society.” With scholarly elegance and moral urgency, he illuminated the evolving contours of citizenship in an increasingly fragmented world.

Dwelling upon the rising shadows of xenophobia, Prof Acharya cautioned that fear of the “other” poses a grave threat to democratic coexistence. He eloquently mapped the pressing challenges confronting contemporary citizenship, ranging from the resurgence of assertive nationalism to widening global inequalities, and the corrosive impact of competitive party politics steeped in divisive rhetoric.

His address resonated as both a warning and a beacon, urging society to reclaim the foundational ideals of inclusivity, mutual respect, and shared belonging. Through nuanced arguments, he underscored that citizenship must transcend legal status to embody ethical responsibility and participatory engagement in a pluralistic society.

The lecture, enriched by vibrant academic rituals and dignified participation of eminent scholars, was further elevated by insightful remarks from Prof Santosh Mishra, who highlighted the delicate balance between equality and equity, advocating for a need-based affirmative framework.

Prof Geetanjali Dash, Vice-Chancellor of Berhampur University, invoked India’s timeless ethos of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” reinforcing the spirit of unity in diversity.

The event witnessed enthusiastic engagement during the interactive session, reflecting the keen intellectual curiosity of students and faculty.

The presence and encouragement of academicians like Dr Bhagyashree Rath, Dr Rajesh Seth, Dr Soumendra Kumar Mohanty, and Jajnadatta Patnaik added further warmth and scholarly spirit to the gathering.

The memorial lecture thus blossomed into a vibrant forum of ideas and ideals, where voices converged, perspectives expanded, and the enduring essence of citizenship in a diverse society was celebrated with wisdom, dignity, and hope.