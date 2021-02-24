Disha Ravi gets bail

New Delhi: A Sessions Court in Delhi on Tuesday granted bail to climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested in connection with a toolkit on the farmers' protest that was tweeted by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

The court observed that the police investigation in the case was "scanty and sketchy".

In his order granting bail, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana said, "Considering the scanty and sketchy investigation, I do not find any palpable reason to breach the general rule of ' Bail' against a 21-year-old young lady, with absolutely blemish-free criminal antecedents and having firm roots in the society, and send her to jail.." The court has asked Ravi to not leave the country without its permission and to cooperate with the investigation.

Bengaluru-based Ravi was arrested on February 13 along with two other activists in connection with a toolkit on the farmers' protest, which had been tweeted by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. Ravi used to volunteer for Thunberg's Fridays for Future (FFF) organisation in Bengaluru.

The Delhi Police has alleged that Ravi was the "key conspirator" in the formulation and dissemination of the document and that she collaborated with pro-Khalistani group Poetic Justice Foundation to "spread disaffection against Indian state" and also shared the doc with Thunberg.

The police also claimed that Ravi had sent the toolkit to Thunberg through the Telegram app, and also "coaxed her to act on it".

In the bail order, the court noted that there was "absolutely no link established" on record between Disha Ravi and banned outfit Sikhs for Justice in the toolkit. "Investigating agency can't be permitted to further restrict liberty of citizen on basis of propitious anticipations," the court said.

"Citizens are conscience keepers of government. They cannot be jailed simply because they choose to disagree with state policies," it added.