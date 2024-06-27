Disruptive forces conspiring to weaken democracy: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday cautioned against disruptive forces that are conspiring to weaken democracy and create fissures in society.

Addressing the joint sitting of Parliament, the President said, "In this era of communication revolution, disruptive forces are conspiring to weaken democracy and create fissures in society."

She said, "I would urge you to introspect on these issues and give concrete and constructive solutions to the country. These forces are present within the country and are also operating from outside the nation. These forces resort to rumour-mongering, misleading the people, and misinformation."

"This situation cannot be allowed to continue unchecked. Technology is advancing every day and its misuse against humanity can be extremely harmful," she warned.

The President stressed that India has expressed these concerns at the international forums also and advocated for a global framework.

"It is our responsibility to stop this tendency and find new ways and means to address this challenge," she added.