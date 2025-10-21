Live
- Why Twicsy Reigns as the Best Site for Instagram Followers
- Kerala HC to register new case to safeguard secrecy in Sabarimala gold theft probe
- Navy's biannual Commanders Conference to be held on Oct 22
- Rajasthan: Mysterious explosion at factory near India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer
- Diwali 2025 Goes Digital: Create Stunning AI Festive Portraits
- Tables turn as KJo sits on guests’ couch on ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’
- Post-Diwali smog chokes NCR: Jind, Dharuhera, Bahadurgarh among India’s most polluted cities; Delhi in ‘very poor’ category
- First e-bus manufacturing plant in Rajasthan's Ghiloth, Kotputli-Behror soon
- CM Stalin’s Tenkasi visit postponed due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu
- BJP to challenge K'taka govt’s move to withdraw cases against cow smugglers
Diwali 2025 Goes Digital: Create Stunning AI Festive Portraits
Celebrate Diwali 2025 with AI! Use ChatGPT, Midjourney, and Leonardo AI to create beautiful portraits of families, friends, rangoli, and fireworks in traditional festive style.
This Diwali, people are using AI to make pictures. They turn selfies into artistic images. The pictures show traditional clothes and festive scenes. Many people share these on social media.
Which AI Tools Are Used?
People use ChatGPT, Leonardo AI, Midjourney, Gemini Nano Banana, and Ideogram. These tools mix tradition with technology. You can make beautiful Diwali pictures without a camera or paintbrush.
Why Use AI?
AI makes creating art easy for everyone. You can make professional-looking pictures at home. Digital artists say AI is like having a photographer and designer at your fingertips.
Popular AI Picture Ideas
Family Fireworks: Family of four celebrating with diyas and fireworks.
Couple’s Evening: Couple on a balcony with lights and fireworks.
Girl Making Rangoli: Woman in a saree making colorful rangoli.
Laxmi Puja at Home: Family praying with diyas and incense.
Kids Lighting Diyas: Children lighting diyas with lights and sparklers.
Friends’ Gathering: Friends on a terrace with sweets and lights.
Night Market: Busy market glowing with lights and decorations.
AI art is a fun and creative way to celebrate Diwali.