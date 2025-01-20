DMF expenditure in Rayagada to be reviewed

Rayagada: The government has initiated a review of the expenditure of District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund in Rayagada raising concerns over alleged violations of the District Mineral Foundation Act, 2015 and mismanagement of resources earmarked for developmental projects in the region.

A formal letter has been issued to the district administration, requesting a detailed account of fund utilisation since its inception. Allegations have surfaced suggesting that despite significant allocations, many remote areas in the district remain underdeveloped, with key projects reportedly restricted to paperwork.

According to official sources, under DMF, Rayagada district was allocated

₹19.89 crore (2015-16), ₹24.06 crore (2016-17), ₹14.43 crore (2017-18), ₹27.95 crore (2018-19) and ₹26.95 crore (2019-20). The district administration claims that the funds were spent on critical sectors such as education, irrigation, health and livelihood projects.

Some notable expenditures include ₹15.10 crore for education, ₹2.115 crore for irrigation projects, ₹0.992 crore for water conservation under Jal Chhaya initiative, ₹1.35 crore for livelihood projects in inhabited areas and ₹1.2987 crore spent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, allegations of irregularities persist, particularly in road connectivity, health services and other critical infrastructure. Reports suggest that villages in Kashipur and other remote areas continue to lack basic amenities, including access to proper roads and healthcare services. Under the guidelines of the DMF, 35 per cent of the funds were to be allocated for developing Kalahandi district. Despite this, the expenditure on infrastructure and other targeted projects has not been fully accounted for, prompting further scrutiny.

Zilla Parishad Development Officer Ashok Khemund has assured that the administration will provide a comprehensive expenditure report in due course.

The situation highlights the critical need for transparency and accountability in managing mineral resources to promote sustainable development in mineral-rich regions such as Rayagada. The government’s investigation is anticipated to provide clarity and address implementation gaps, ensuring that local communities derive meaningful benefits.