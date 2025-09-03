DMK criticises Centre over US tariffs, warns of crisis in Tiruppur textile industry

Chennai: Underscoring the growing impact of American tariffs on Tamil Nadu’s textile exports, the ruling DMK on Wednesday questioned the BJP-led Centre over its silence on the crisis threatening the state’s western industrial belt, particularly Tiruppur and Coimbatore.

In a strongly worded editorial, the DMK’s official daily Murasoli highlighted that Tamil Nadu’s western districts account for a significant share of India’s textile and hosiery exports to the U.S.

The paper cited data showing that Tiruppur alone exports textiles worth nearly Rs 12,000 crore annually to the US. However, with tariffs now in place, the region faces massive disruption.

According to Murasoli, nearly five lakh workers in Tiruppur could lose their jobs while around 3,000 industrial units risk closure if relief measures are not announced.

“The US tariffs have left the western region on the boil. What is the BJP government going to do to protect Tiruppur and Coimbatore?” the editorial asked.

The DMK daily accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of prioritising corporate giants while ignoring struggling industries in Tamil Nadu.

“PM Modi has not done anything to safeguard Tiruppur and Coimbatore’s industries?” it charged.

The editorial also echoed the concerns of local hosiery trade unions, which have urged the Centre to step in on a war footing. Exporters in Tiruppur are reportedly offering heavy discounts to retain US buyers, while several units dependent solely on the American market have halted production altogether.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Murasoli pointed out, had earlier warned of such fallout.

Adding to its criticism, the DMK daily alleged that while the Centre recently increased duty drawback benefits for Gujarat-based jewellery exporters, Tamil Nadu’s textile sector had been left out.

It demanded that the Prime Minister immediately announce a “special fund package” to protect the western region’s industries and workforce.

The issue also has political significance. The western districts, long considered AIADMK strongholds, are now being actively targeted by the BJP in its electoral strategy.

Against this backdrop, Murasoli questioned whether the Centre would act to safeguard industries in a region it is politically courting.



