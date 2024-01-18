  • Menu
DMK doesn't support building temple at place where mosque was demolished: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday said that his party does not support building of a temple in the place where a mosque was demolished.

His reference was to the ‘Pran Pratishta‘ programme of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya which is to take place on January 22.

Talking to reporters here, Udayanidhi Stalin, who is also the son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, said that his DMK does not mix religion with politics.

The DMK was not against construction of temples but that should not be conducted at a place where a mosque was demolished, he said.

