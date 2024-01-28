DMK govt seeing farmers as enemy, does nothing for their welfare: AIADMK

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), has charged that the DMK government was considering farmers of the state as enemies and that it was not doing anything for their welfare.

While addressing party cadres at Vallam and Sengipattin Thanjavur district on Sunday, he said that the state government had totally failed in getting the due share of Cauvery waters for Tamil Nadu by holding talks with the Centre and the Karnataka government.

He stated that the crops of more than three lakh farmers were destroyed due to lack of water and added that they could not even get the crop insurance scheme.

The AIADMK leader said that the farmers were unable to get three phase power supply now.

He charged that the DMK government had come to power in May 2021 by raking up attractive promises for the people of the state but failed to execute those promises.

The AIADMK leader who is also the opposition leader of Tamil Nadu said that the DMK government has only one agenda of looting the state and was travelling abroad for investing the money he looted.

It may be noted that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has embarked on an eight-day trip to Madrid, Spain for garnering investment to the state.

Palaniswami charged that Stalin and DMK was trying to cover up his failures by constantly stating that his Dravida model of governance had implemented the poll promises of the DMK in toto.