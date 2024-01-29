DMK to meet VCK, CPI , CPI(M) leaders for seat-sharing talks

Chennai: The DMK leadership will meet the VCK leadership on Tuesday for seat sharing talks.

The Dalit political party, VCK is an alliance partner of the DMK and has two Lok Sabha MPs.

In the 2019 general elections the VCK contested from Villupuram and Chidambaram in the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) led by the DMK and won both the seats. The VCK will be satisfied with the two seats it contested in the previous elections.

The DMK will be conducting the seat-sharing talks with the CPI on February 3 and with the CPI(M) on February 4.

The CPI had contested from Tiruppur and Nagapattinam and had won both the seats under the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA). The CPI(M) had also contested two seats -- Madurai and Coimbatore -- in the DMK alliance and won both the seats.

In the 2019 general elections, DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) had won 38 out of the total 39 seats.

The lone seat the DMK front lost was Theni where AIADMK leader, O.P. Raveendranathan, son of former Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam defeated the Congress leader and former Union Minister, EVKS Elangovan.

The DMK front has claimed that it was working for a clean sweep and win all the 39 seats of Tamil Nadu. DMK president and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin has called upon the party leaders and cadres to win all the seats in the 2024 general elections.