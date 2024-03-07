  • Menu
DMK woman leader who contested against Jayalalithaa in 2016 joins AIADMK

Chennai: DMK leader Shimla Muthuchozhan, who contested against AIADMK supremo and then Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, on Thursday joined the AIADMK.

She joined the opposition party in the presence of its General Secretary K. Palaniswami at the party headquarters.

Shimla Muthuchozhan is the daughter-in-law of DMK leader S.P. Sarguna Pandian who was a minister in the M. Karunanidhi government.

In the runup to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the switch of a leader from a politically powerful family to the AIADMK is seen as a boost to the state's main opposition party. However, DMK sources told IANS that Muthuchozhan was not active in politics for quite some time now.

