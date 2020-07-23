Doctor couple robbed at gun point in Gurugram

Gurugram : Three masked men looted jewellery and cash worth over Rs 3 lakh from the house of an elderly Homeopathic doctor couple in Gurugram's upscale Sector 40.

The incident took place in broad daylight after one robber posed as patient, went to the house come clinic of Dr Ved Prakash Tandon to take some medicine. The doctor couldn't suspect his intention while he was in the clinic.

"When Tandon asked him to leave the clinic, he signalled his two accomplices who were waiting outside. The other two robbers barged inside, took doctor couple on gun point and asked them to handover the cash and jewellery," said ACP Crime Branch Preet Pal Singh Sangwan.

"The robbers stayed at the house for around 40 minutes and also ensured that the jewellery robbed from them was original or not," Sangwan said. Sangwan said there might be some insider involved.

"Investigation is underway as we are interrogating the domestic helps and scanning the CCTV footage. We will soon solve the case," Sangwan said.