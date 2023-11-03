Dog's endless wait for its dead master

Thiruvananthapuram: In Kerala's Kannur, a dog has been waiting for its deceased master in front of a hospital morgue for the past four months.

None knows with whom the dog came, but the staff at the hospital says that it had come with a patient.

"The patient passed away and the dog saw the patient being taken to the mortuary through the front door. What the dog failed to realise was that all the bodies are taken out through another door and hence it is waiting hoping against hope his master will come through the door from which his body was taken in," said a staff of the hospital.

Another staff at the hospital said she named the dog as 'Ramu'.

"He does not mingle with other fellow dogs and does not create a scene when hungry. By now he is a friend of all the staff at the hospital. Even when the State Health Minister Veena George visited the hospital, Ramu was waiting for his master. We get food for the dog," said a female staff member.