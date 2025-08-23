DONOR projects in Meghalaya are progressing well- UM Bandi Sanjay

Shillong: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed satisfaction over the progress of the Development of North Eastern Region (DONOR) projects during his official visit to Meghalaya. He commended the efforts of local authorities in delivering central welfare schemes, particularly in aspirational districts and blocks.

C As part of his visit, the Minister paid a courtesy call on Governor Vijay Kumar at Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning. Later, he chaired a review meeting at the Secretariat in Shillong, focusing on the implementation of centrally sponsored programs in the North Garo Hills district. The review was conducted via video conference, with District Collector Abhishek Shiney presenting updates on development initiatives.

Officials briefed the Minister on the positive public response to the central government’s efforts in Meghalaya. Sanjay Kumar congratulated the administrative teams for successfully implementing welfare schemes even in remote and hilly regions. He highlighted that the Narendra Modi government has allocated Rs 2 lakh crore for the development of the North Eastern states through a dedicated ministry, addressing decades of neglect prior to 2014.

Meghalaya Chief Secretary Shakeel Ahmed and several senior IAS officers participated in the review session, discussing strategies to further accelerate development in the region.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister visited key infrastructure and institutional projects in Shillong. His itinerary included NEIGHRIMS, a premier medical institute in New Shillong; NEIAH, an Ayurvedic medical institute; and the Software Technology Park of India (STPI). At the IT park, he interacted with representatives from companies such as iMerit and 24/7.AI, applauding their role in generating employment for local youth.

Sanjay Kumar also inspected the Integrated Command Control Center, reviewing its operational capabilities. He inquired about the status of several ongoing projects, including the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) under construction in the region.



















































