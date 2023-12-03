  • Menu
Don't make Mahua report public: TMC

TMC MP Mahua Moitra
TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Highlights

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday, during the all party meeting, said that Parliamentary committee’s report should not be made public so brazenly until tabled on the floor of the House as the Ethics Committee is all set to stage the report against TMC leader Mahua Moitra in the alleged ‘cash for Parliament question charge’.

Coming down heavily on the Parliament’s Ethics Committee report against party MP from Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat Mahua Moitra, which will be tabled on Monday on the first day of the Session, the source said that the party leaders said, “Reports of Parliamentary committees should not be made public so brazenly until tabled on the floor of the House.”

The source said that the party leaders also highlighted that the latest report of the Ethics Committee has already been exposed to media.

