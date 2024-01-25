  • Menu
Don't visit Ayodhya Ram temple till March, PM Modi urges ministers

Don’t visit Ayodhya Ram temple till March, PM Modi urges ministers
New Delhi: Taking note of the massive rush in Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged his Cabinet ministers to avoid visiting the temple town at least until March, a report claimed. He also expressed concern over the massive rush of devotees thronging the newly opened Ram Mandir.

During the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the security protocols of the VIPs may cause inconvenience to the public at Ram Mandir and therefore the ministers should visit Ayodhya in March. Other media reports suggest that PM Modi got emotional while the discussion was being held on Ram Temple consecration.

Addressing the reporters in New Delhi, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the Union Cabinet congratulated PM Modi on the successful Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Reading out the resolution, which was adopted during the cabinet meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said PM Modi fulfilled a centuries-old dream of the people.

