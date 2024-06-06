Doors are open: Kharge

  • Menu
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, AAP's Sanjay Singh and other leaders after the INDIA bloc leader’s meeting at Kharge's residence, in New Delhi on Wednesday

New Delhi: TheINDIA bloc would welcome all parties that share a fundamental commitment to the values enshrined in the Preamble of Constitution, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday at the first meeting of the opposition grouping after its impressive gains in Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the opposition leaders who converged at his residence, Kharge said all INDIA alliance partners fought well, unitedly and resolutely. "The mandate is decisively against Mr Modi, against him and the substance and style of his politics. It is a huge political loss for him personally apart from being a clear moral defeat as well. However, he is determined to subvert the will of the people," he said.

"The INDIA alliance welcomes all parties which share its fundamental commitment to the values enshrined in the Preamble to our Constitution and to its many provisions for economic, social and political justice," the Congress chief said in his opening remarks.

Thanking the INDIA bloc partners, he said, "I welcome all INDIA alliance partners. We fought well, fought unitedly, fought resolutely."

