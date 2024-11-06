Live
Just In
Download CAT 2024 Admit Card | IIM Calcutta | Exam Details & Instructions
IIM Calcutta will release the CAT 2024 admit card soon. Registered candidates can download it from iimcat.ac.in between November 5-24, 2024
The CAT 2024 admit card will be released soon by IIM Calcutta.
Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, iimcat.ac.in, between November 5 and November 24, 2024.
The exam is scheduled for November 24, 2024, and will take place in around 170 cities across India.
The exam will last for 120 minutes. There will be three sections:
Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension
Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning
Section III: Quantitative Ability
CAT is for admission to postgraduate and doctoral-level courses at IIMs. Other non-IIM institutes also use CAT scores for their admissions.
Here’s how to download your CAT 2024 admit card:
1. Visit the official website: http://iimcat.ac.in.
2. You will find the download link on the homepage.
3. Log in using your registration details.
4. Now, click to download your admit card.