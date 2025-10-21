A low- pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, India Meteorological Department( IMD) said on October 20. The system has now strengthened into a well- pronounced low- pressure area over the southwest Bay by Tuesday( October 21, 2025) and is anticipated to spark wide heavy downfall across littoral Tamil Nadu as it further intensifies.

At the same time, Kerala is all set to witness heavy showers with the state placing 11 sections videlicet Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad on unheroic alert. Heavy rains accompanied by spasm winds bombarded several corridor of the state on Monday( October 20, 2025) as well pulled trees and low- lying waterlogging was also witnessed in some places, bringing in business dislocations. The IMD said the spell of monsoon rain Kerala 2025 was on account of an intensified low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea that could further intensify into a depression. The agency also added that the northeast monsoon was set to gather more strength over Kerala weather news.

In Odisha, IMD yellow alert Kerala to moderate rainfall over the state in the next three days as another low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal.

An orange alert and Kerala heavy rain alert have been issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre( RMC), Chennai for sections in Tamil Nadu for the coming four days as humidity- laden systems from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea continue to impact the state. RMC in its bulletin on Tuesday( October 21, 2025) also added that Thangachimadam in Ramanathapuram quarter recorded the loftiest downfall so far.

The government will give fiscal backing to growers in 800 townlets of Junagadh, Panchmahal, Kutch, Patan and Vav- Tharad talukas who were hit by the recent heavy downfall, a release said.