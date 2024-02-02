Live
- Paytm & Paytm Payments Bank not one entity; Paytm app accelerating partnerships with other banks
- Gurugram: Over 1 lakh people fined for traffic rules violations in Jan
- Maratha quotas: Jarange-Patil warns of fresh stir, hunger strike from Feb 10
- Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal buys 2 plots worth Rs 79 cr in New Delhi
- Minor girl gang raped in Bihar's Bhojpur, in critical condition
- 2nd Test: To get Rohit Sharma as my first wicket was very, very awesome, says England's Shoaib Bashir
- WhatsApp bans record over 69L bad accounts in India in Dec 2023
- Assam to introduce bill to ban polygamy in state: Himanta Biswa Sarma
- In-form Hitaashee ends 22-month title drought with win in 3rd leg of women's pro Tour
- Sonia didn't want me to be in politics: Mani Shankar Aiyar
Just In
DPS RK Puram bomb threat: Nothing suspicious found, probe underway, says police
The Delhi Public School in the national capital's RK Puram area on Friday received a bomb threat, after which a search was launched but nothing suspicious has been found, a police official said.
New Delhi: The Delhi Public School in the national capital's RK Puram area on Friday received a bomb threat, after which a search was launched but nothing suspicious has been found, a police official said.
Following the bomb threat call received in the morning from school management, the school was immediately vacated and a search operation, with bomb detection team and sniffer dogs, was launched, said the official.
"School and hostel have been thoroughly searched by BDT, and nothing found suspicious by teams. Further investigation into the matter is underway," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena.
Meanwhile, a video of the school shows students being asked to vacate the school immediately.
"Students can also be seen coming out of the school in a queue," as per the video.
In September last year, an email about a bomb being planted on the premises of the Delhi Police School in southwest Delhi's RK Puram was received, however, it later turned out to be a hoax.