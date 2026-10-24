Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav appointed as new chief secretary of J&K

Srinagar: Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav, IAS officer (AGMUT, 1995), has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, on Saturday ordered the transfer of senior IAS officer Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav to Jammu and Kashmir and posted him as Chief Secretary of the Union Territory.

As per an order issued from Kartavya Bhavan-3, New Delhi, Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav, IAS (AGMUT:1995), has been transferred from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir.

"With the approval of the Competent Authority, Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav, IAS (AGMUT:1995) is hereby transferred from Delhi to Jammu & Kashmir and posted as Chief Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir w.e.f. 01.11.2026 or from the date of joining, whichever is later," reads the order dated 24th October, 2026.

Sajjan Singh Yadav, born on January 5, 1969, is a 1995 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre. He has been serving as Additional Chief Secretary and CEO, New Delhi, Delhi Jal Board since June 9, 2026.

His educational qualifications include an M.P.A. in Public Policy from the Hubert Humphrey School of Public Policy, an M.B.A. in Finance from Delhi University, and an M.P.A. in Economics from Harvard University. He is also a successful author, best known for his books on India's vaccine history and the success stories of UPSC aspirants.

Throughout his career, Sajjan Singh Yadav has held various positions such as Special Secretary, Additional Secretary, Finance Commissioner, Commissioner, CEO, Secretary, Joint Secretary, Director, Deputy Secretary, and Private Secretary. He is proficient in English and Hindi.

The present chief secretary, Atul Dulloo, IAS (AGMUT: 1989), is retiring on October 31, 2026.

Dulloo has had a distinguished career in the IAS. Currently posted as Chief Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir since 01-12-2023, he has had 21 documented postings, 12 distinct locations, and 37 years of service. Dulloo is a B.Tech.(Civil Engg) from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar. He belongs to Jammu & Kashmir.



