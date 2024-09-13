DRDO And Indian Navy Successfully Test VL-SRSAM Missile System

In a significant development for India's defense capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy have successfully conducted a flight test of the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) system. The test took place on Thursday afternoon at approximately 3 PM at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, located off the coast of Odisha.

The primary objective of this flight test was to evaluate the missile system's ability to engage a high-speed, low-flying aerial target. Launched from a land-based vertical launcher, the missile effectively tracked and intercepted its designated target, showcasing its operational readiness. Additionally, the test aimed to validate recent upgrades to critical components of the weapon system, including the Proximity Fuse and Seeker technologies.

To comprehensively assess the VL-SRSAM's performance, a variety of sophisticated range instruments were deployed at the ITR. These included advanced Radar systems, Electro-Optical Tracking Systems (EOTS), and Telemetry equipment, all of which captured crucial flight data for analysis.

The test was conducted under the close supervision of senior scientists from various DRDO laboratories responsible for the indigenous development of this advanced weapon system. Representatives from the Indian Navy were also present to observe the launch and its outcomes.

Following the successful completion of the flight test, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his congratulations to the DRDO, the Indian Navy, and all teams involved in the project. He emphasized that this test has further confirmed the high reliability of the VL-SRSAM weapon system, underscoring its importance in enhancing India's naval defense capabilities.

The Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D, who also serves as the Chairman of DRDO, echoed these sentiments. In his congratulatory message to the teams, he highlighted the VL-SRSAM's potential as a force multiplier for the Indian Navy, emphasizing its role in strengthening the nation's maritime security.

This successful test of the VL-SRSAM system represents a significant milestone in India's ongoing efforts to bolster its indigenous defense technologies. It demonstrates the country's growing capabilities in developing advanced missile systems tailored to meet the specific needs of its armed forces, particularly in the domain of naval warfare.

As India continues to focus on enhancing its defense preparedness and technological self-reliance, developments like the VL-SRSAM are likely to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the country's military capabilities and strategic posture in the region.