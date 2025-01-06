Drone falls close to CM

Bhubaneswar: In a major security lapse, a drone deployed by the administration to take photographs of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi accidentally crashed on the ground close to him during his visit to Jharsuguda, an official said on Sunday.

The incident, which occurred on January 2, came to light during the day after a video clip of the incident was circulated on social media platforms. “As per preliminary investigation, the drone was deployed by the district administration to take photographs and record video of the Chief Minister and other dignitaries during the visit. Due to some technical glitches, it accidentally fell near the Chief Minister,” said the police officer of Jharsuguda district. Majhi was heading towards Jhadaeshwar temple in Purunabasti area of Jharsuguda when the drone fell near him. The alert Personal Security Officer of Majhi and police officials immediately kicked the drone away.