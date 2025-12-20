  1. Home
Drug trafficking charges: Delhi-based pharma firm owner held in Jammu

  • Created On:  20 Dec 2025 11:34 AM IST
Drug trafficking charges: Delhi-based pharma firm owner held in Jammu
Jammu: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested the owner of a Delhi-based pharmaceutical company for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking in the Union territory, officials said on Friday.

“In a significant breakthrough against a drug trafficking network, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has apprehended Jatish Babbar, a resident of south Delhi who owns a pharma company.

He is involved in multiple narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances cases,” a police spokesman said. The accused is a notorious drug trafficker, who was involved in three separate NDPS cases registered at the ANTF police station in Jammu, he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Babbar was actively involved in the illegal procurement and supply of psychotropic substances, misusing his position as a pharma firm owner, the spokesman said.

