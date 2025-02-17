DSP dies as truck rams car

Jajpur: In a tragic incident, two persons, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), died when their car was hit by a speeding truck on National Highway-215 under Panikoili police limits in Jajpur district on Sunday.

The deceased DSP, Balaram Nayak, was posted at Panikoili in Jajpur district police headquarters. Another deceased, identified as Purna Chandra Nayak, was a relative of the DSP.

According to reports, the accident took place while DSP Nayak and his relative were returning to Panikoili from Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district. A speeding truck rammed into Nayak’s car near Kripalu Rice Mill. Locals rushed them to Maharaja Jajati Keshari Medical College and Hospital in Jajpur in a critical condition. However, both were declared dead on arrival by the doctors. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem

On being informed, Panikoili police reached the spot and started an investigation. Jajpur SP Yashpratap Shrimal visited the MJKMCH. The truck driver fled the spot after the accident. A manhunt has been launched to nab him.