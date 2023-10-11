DTC bus marshals block road over non-payment of dues

New Delhi: Scores of Civil Defence Volunteers deployed as bus marshals in the Delhi Transport Corporation on Tuesday blocked a stretch between ISBT Kashmere Gate and Tis Hazari court demanding that their dues be paid.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, heavy police force deployment was made to maintain law and order in view of the protest. Police said several Civil Defence Volunteers have blocked a road leading to Tis Hazari near Kashmere Gate.

“They are protesting without any of their union leaders. The protesters are blocking the road.

We have requested that they must vacate the road immediately to avoid any traffic chaos,” an official said. The Delhi Traffic Police advised the commuters to avoid the stretch.

“Traffic is affected on Lala Hardev Sahai Marg in the carriageway from ISBT, Kashmere Gate towards Tis Hazari due to demonstration. Traffic police advised the commuters to avoid the stretch,” the traffic police said in a post on X.

A member of the union, which is protesting, said, “Civil Defence Volunteers have not been paid for four months. How will their families survive? Today, the volunteers wanted to gherao LG House to register their protest. They have also heard rumours that even their jobs are at stake.”