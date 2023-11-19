  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

DTC bus overturns in Delhi, four injured

DTC bus overturns in Delhi, four injured
x
Highlights

Four people, including conductor, were injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus overturned in the national capital's Rohini area on Sunday, an official said.

New Delhi: Four people, including conductor, were injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus overturned in the national capital's Rohini area on Sunday, an official said.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, at around 7 a.m., a police control room (PCR) call regarding the overturning of a DTC bus near sector-13, Rohini was received at police station KNK Marg.

"A police team immediately reached the spot and found an overturned DTC bus at the place of accident. Three passengers and conductor of the bus sustained minor injuries in the accident who are under treatment at BSA hospital," said the DCP.

Initial inquiry revealed that the driver of DTC bus had lost his control while turning the bus at T-point.

"The driver of the bus has been detained. Appropriate legal action is being taken into the matter," the DCP added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X