Live
- Israel rejects US suggestion of post-war Gaza control to Palestinian Authority
- Men's ODI WC: Australia win toss, opt to bowl first against India in final
- All the best, 140 cr Indians cheer for you: PM Modi, Rahul, Kejriwal greet Team India
- Rains predicted in South Coastal Andhra and Yanam amid surface circulation
- DTC bus overturns in Delhi, four injured
- India-Australia final match live telecast by Govt: Fan travels 90 km from a village to watch match
- West Indies legendary cricket champion Sir Vivian Richards announced as brand ambassador for Varchas
- Hunger hormones impact decision-making brain area to drive animal’s behaviour
- ODI World Cup: Records set to be broken in title clash, Rohit, Kohli, Shami, Iyer can script history!
- Rajamahendravaram: Fraudster arrested; Rs 10L recovered
Just In
DTC bus overturns in Delhi, four injured
Four people, including conductor, were injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus overturned in the national capital's Rohini area on Sunday, an official said.
New Delhi: Four people, including conductor, were injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus overturned in the national capital's Rohini area on Sunday, an official said.
According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, at around 7 a.m., a police control room (PCR) call regarding the overturning of a DTC bus near sector-13, Rohini was received at police station KNK Marg.
"A police team immediately reached the spot and found an overturned DTC bus at the place of accident. Three passengers and conductor of the bus sustained minor injuries in the accident who are under treatment at BSA hospital," said the DCP.
Initial inquiry revealed that the driver of DTC bus had lost his control while turning the bus at T-point.
"The driver of the bus has been detained. Appropriate legal action is being taken into the matter," the DCP added.