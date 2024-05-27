‘Duas’ being offered for ‘INDI jamaat’ in Pak: PM

Lucknow/Mirzapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the INDIA bloc, claiming that Pakistan is ‘praying’ for the victory of the Opposition alliance in the general elections, while ‘jihadis’ from the neighbouring country are supporting the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria in support of BJP candidates in Bansgaon and Deoria Lok Sabha seats, Modi claimed that ‘jihadis’ across the border are supporting the Samajwadi Party and the Congress who are appealing for ‘vote jihad’. “Their agenda is not the development of India,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said, “This (INDIA bloc) group is saying that if they come to power, they will reimpose Article 370 in Kashmir. They will repeal the CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act) which gives citizenship again to the victims of Partition.”

Whose agenda is this… this is what these anti-India forces want? Modi went on to allege, “Their agenda is not the development of India. They want to take back the country by several decades.”

Hitting out at the bloc, Modi claimed the ‘INDI jamaat’ has been abusing him for his opposition to reservation on the basis of religion. “I want to remind you that in 2012, the SP in its manifesto had stated that Muslims should get reservations equal to that of Dalits,” he added.