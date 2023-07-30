Live
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on July 30, 2023
- ISRO launchs PSLV C56 rocket into space successfully
- Adhere to rules in preparation of voters’ lists: SEO to collectors
- Tirupati: Call to make OBC leaders national meet a grand success
- Classes for ECET qualified students to begin on Aug 1
- Four women dies after car falls into canal
- Chittoor tomato farmer mints `4 cr in 45 days
- Tirupati: 3 tiger cubs at SV Zoo named as Rudrama, Anantha & Harini
- Chandrababu Naidu betrayed Seema by totally ignoring irrigation projects: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy
- Prof Ganesan Kannabiran takes charge as NAAC Director
Just In
Due respect to every Indian language under NEP: PM
Says those doing politics over language to run 'nafrat ki dukaan' will have to shut shop
New Delhi: The new National Education Policy (g) will give due importance to every language in the country, doing justice to students and forcing those who do politics over language for spreading hate to shut shop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.
Delivering the inaugural address at an event to mark the third anniversary of the launch of the NEP, Modi said judging students on the basis of their language instead of their capabilities is the biggest injustice to them. "The National Educational Policy will give due respect and credit to every language in the country.... Those who do politics over language for their selfish interests to run their 'nafrat ki dukaan' (business of spreading hate) will now have to shut shop," the prime minister said. "Education in the mother tongue is initiating real justice for the young talent in India. It is also a very significant step towards social justice," he said at the "Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam".
Taking note of the multitude of languages in the world and their importance, the prime minister underlined that several developed countries have got an edge owing to their focus on local languages.
Giving the example of Europe, he said most countries make use of their own native languages. Modi lamented that even though India has an array of established languages, they were presented as a sign of backwardness and those who cannot speak English were neglected and their talent was not recognised.
"What can be more unfortunate than this... Children in the rural areas were the most affected. The country has now begun to shun this inferiority complex with the advent of the NEP. Even at the United Nations, I speak in Indian language," he added.
Modi underlined that subjects ranging from social science to engineering will now be taught in Indian languages. "When the students are confident in a language, their skills and talent will emerge fully," he said.