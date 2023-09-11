Durgesh Pathak has launched a 365 days cleanliness campaign in Delhi

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party has announced a 365-day cleanliness campaign in Delhi, not just for the G-20 summit. The MCD in-charge, Durgesh Pathak, has prepared an agenda of nine points to ensure the campaign's systematic continuation. The agenda includes cleaning empty plots, garbage in drains, parks, and market areas twice a day. The MCD will be responsible for ensuring proper work and taking action against those violating the instructions. The goal is to eliminate garbage piles in Delhi within a short time.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Rajendra Nagar MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak addressed a press conference at the party headquarters, congratulating the councilors, MCD employees, and government representatives for their hard work in making the G-20 event a success. Many people believe the cleanliness campaign in Delhi is solely for the G-20, but CM Arvind Kejriwal's message that the campaign will continue for 365 days is being made clear to the entire city, it is not just for the G-20.

He further said that I have always said that cleaning Delhi is a big challenge. There are 48 metropolises across the country where cleanliness surveys are conducted. Till last year, Delhi was in 47th place in this survey. Despite being in the top 10 cities during the BJP's 15-year rule, Delhi has consistently ranked lower. The cleanliness campaign will continue in Delhi for 365 days, with nine points prepared and monitored continuously. This systematic approach aims to improve cleanliness and reduce pollution in the city.

Furthermore, Pathak discussed nine points of a cleanliness campaign in Delhi. He highlighted the need to identify and remove garbage from vacant plots in unauthorized colonies. The campaign aims to eliminate garbage heaps in Delhi within a short time. Secondly, Pathak also addressed the question of where to dispose of garbage because garbage has to be thrown somewhere, so we are ensuring proper disposal. Third, if people don't follow government instructions,then MCD will take the necessary action. The goal is to eliminate garbage in Delhi within a short time.

Fourth, waste is thrown into all of Delhi's drains. In mission mode, we shall clean all such drains in Delhi. Despite the fact that we have cleaned several drains, there are still lots that need to be cleaned. The manhole will be repaired and replaced during this time. We will meet with the officials to discuss a long-term solution to this problem. Fifth, Delhi's parks will be cleaned on a daily basis. MCD will be in charge of ensuring that all parks are cleaned on a regular basis.

Sixth, the MCD 311 app has received a positive response. We found around 13 thousand waste dumps in the previous 25 days. Work is being done to further improve this app. We are attempting to address the problem as quickly as possible.Seventh, the Mayor of Delhi and MCD officials will regularly take feedback from all employees. Eighth, instructions have been given to clean all the market areas of Delhi twice a day to keep them as clean as possible.Whether all the markets are being cleaned regularly or not will also be monitored regularly. Ninth, during all this, it will be the responsibility of MCD to provide necessary resources and support the sanitation workers in every way.