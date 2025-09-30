During this festive season, Seats Available in Northern Railway’s Regular Trains

As the festive season approaches and the annual rush for travel begin, Northern Railway brings a reassuring message for passengers planning their journeys: your travel options are secure, and tickets are available on a wide range of regular services.

While Indian Railways often runs numerous trains to manage the festive surge, Northern Railway's regular fleet, including prestigious services like the Vande Bharat Express, Shatabdi Express, and various Mail/Express trains, are running on their normal schedules and still have seats open for booking.

Train 20172 Nizamuddin - Rani Kamlapati Vande Bharat, Chair car 191 seats available 01 Oct onwards,

12002 Nizamuddin - Bhopal Shatabdi, Chair Car 200 seats available 01 October onwards,

22436 New Delhi - Banaras Vande Bharat, Chair car 306 seats available 4 October onwards,

22416 New Delhi - Banaras Vande Bharat Exp , Chair car 654 seats available 3rd October onwards,

12034 New Delhi - Kanpur Shatabdi, Chair car 234 seats available 01st October onwards,

12004 New Delhi - Lucknow Shatabdi , Chair car– 318 seats available 03rd October onwards,

26405 Amritsar - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Chair car 168 seats available 01st October onwards,

22447 New Delhi Amb Andaura, Chair car: 422 seats available 3rd Oct onwards,

22470 Nizamuddin - Khajuraho , Chair car: 299 seats available 01st October onwards,

12015 New Delhi - AJMER Shatabdi express, Chair car 337 seats available 04th October onwards

Book Regular Trains

Often, travelers focus solely on the trains during festivals, Northern Railway is urging passengers to utilize the availability in regular trains, which maintain consistent schedules and high-quality service.

Vande Bharat Express: For those seeking a premium, high-speed experience, seats are available in the Vande Bharat services operating on Northern Railway routes. This is an excellent option for quicker, more modern travel between major cities.

Shatabdi Express: A staple of intercity travel, the Shatabdi Express continues to offer its fast, air-conditioned service. These trains are ideal for day travel and connect key destinations across the region.

Mail/Express Trains: The backbone of the Indian rail network, Mail and Express trains offer broad coverage and different class options to suit every budget. Seats are available across various classes for trips to your hometown or festive destination.

Passengers can easily check the seat availability and book their tickets on all regular trains through the official Indian Railway ticketing platforms like the IRCTC website and mobile app, or through authorized travel agents.

Book Early: While seats are available, the festive season is a peak travel time. Booking your tickets well in advance is always recommended to secure your preferred date, train, and coach.

Check Real-Time Availability: Use the online portals to check the live seat status on Vande Bharat, Shatabdi, and Mail/Express trains for the most up-to-date information.

This festive season, don't let travel anxiety dampen your spirits. With consistent operations and available seats on regular, reliable trains, Northern Railway is committed to ensuring you reach your loved ones safely and comfortably. Book your tickets today and look forward to your festive celebrations!