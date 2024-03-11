Dwarka Expressway will boost economic activities in Delhi-NCR, says PM Modi

Gurugram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, after inaugurating the Dwarka Expressway, said that the project will boost economic activities in Delhi-NCR (national capital region), and also improve the quality of life of the people.

The Prime Minister said that the massive infrastructure construction work going on in the country would make India the third-largest economic power in the world.

Criticising the opposition, PM Modi said: "While the country has changed in the last 10 years, the Congress and its allies could not change. They are unable to sleep because of the developmental work being done. The Congress and its 'ghamandia' alliance have lost their sleep because of the development work by the present government.

"They are saying that Modi is doing all the work worth lakhs of crores of rupees because of elections. The country has changed so much in the last 10 years, but the views of Congress and its friends have not changed. The number of their glasses is still the same... all negative," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the erstwhile Congress-led government had announced development work for Gurugram in 2006 and 2008, but they were not finished, while the BJP completed all the projects at a stipulated time.

PM Modi said that in the BJP regime, the villages are becoming modern.

"Times have changed, Gurugram has changed, Dwarka Expressway opening ceremony is being organised here. Haryana is showing this potential. I am happy that I got the opportunity to dedicate the Dwarka Expressway to the country. More than Rs 9,000 crore has been spent on this expressway. From today, the experience of traffic flow between Delhi and Haryana and south Haryana will change forever.

"This modern expressway will work towards shifting gears not only in vehicles but also in the lives of the people of Delhi-NCR. I congratulate the people of Delhi, NCR, and Haryana for this modern expressway," PM Modi said.

Speaking at the event, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said it is due to the potential of the Haryana government that today, Gurugram got the country's first elevated highway.

"Dwarka Expressway is a proud moment for the state government. It is a state-of-the-art project, and I am happy to note that about 20 per cent has been saved on this project from the estimated cost," Nitin Gadkari said.

"The Centre is implementing Rs 60,000 crore highway projects for decongesting Delhi. Dwarka Expressway is a world-class infrastructure project," the Union Minister said, adding: "I would like to thank the Prime Minister as I requested him that after seeing this project, he should inaugurate it. PM Modi gave time and looked at each and every detail with great interest. I thank him for this."