Earthquakes hit India, other Asian nations

A series of earthquakes struck India and other Asian countries on Sunday, including Myanmar, which is still dealing with the aftermath of the March 28 quake.

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake on Sunday struck India's Mandi district of Himachal. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 5 km, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The Mandi district falls under seismic zone 5, which is a high-damage risk zone. Initial reports suggest no damage to life or property.

Meanwhile, a 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on Sunday morning.

According to the country's Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, the epicentre, with a depth of 20 km, was located about 14.5 km northeast of the Wundwin town in the Mandalay region.

Earlier on Friday, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar at about 10:59 a.m. local time.

According to a report from the Thai Meteorological Department's Earthquake Observation Division, a total of 468 aftershocks were recorded in Myanmar and surrounding areas as of Saturday, following the powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake that hit the nation on March 28.

There were 184 aftershocks with magnitudes between 1.0 and 2.9, 198 with magnitudes between 3.0 and 3.9, 73 with magnitudes between 4.0 and 4.9, and 13 with magnitudes between 5.0 and 5.9.

The powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar has claimed 3,689 lives and left 5,020 people injured, with 139 others remaining unaccounted for as of Friday, according to the country's State Administration Council Information Team.

Meanwhile, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region at 04:24 a.m. (GMT) on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.

The epicentre was at a depth of 10.0 km. No immediate reports of casualties or infrastructure damages have been received as of now, according to local media reports.

Again, at 10:36 a.m., a 3.9-magnitude tremor hit the region, again at a depth of 10 km.